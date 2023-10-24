Paris Hilton is hitting back at mom-shamers and social media users who commented recently on her baby boy's appearance.

After the mom of one shared photos of her and son Phoenix on Instagram last week to mark the boy's first trip to New York City, several Instagram and TikTok users commented on Phoenix's head size, with some suggesting he had an enlarged head or a potential medical condition.

In a message shared to her Instagram story Monday, Hilton claimed her son was "perfectly healthy" and the reality TV star hit back at people making assumptions and commenting on her child in the first place.

Paris Hilton attends the press conference for the 26th anniversary of the jewelry brand 'NICE' at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Oct. 7, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Medios Y Media/Getty Images

"Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter, is unacceptable," the 42-year-old began. "This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. 💔 I've worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return."

Hilton, who shares her son with husband Carter Reum, pointed out that mom-shamers would target her even if she didn't share photos of their child, and called for people online to be more compassionate.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"If I don't post my baby, people assume I'm not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful 😢," Hilton continued. "I'm a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic. 👼 I've dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. ✨"

Hilton and Reum welcomed their son in January with the help of a surrogate. The "Paris in Love" star called Phoenix "the biggest blessing" of her life.

"Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life.," she wrote. "Every day with him is a reminder of what truly matters. It's hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. 🥺 I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy. 💙 🙏"