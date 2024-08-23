Pink is a proud mom who makes her music career a family affair.
On Aug. 22, the Grammy-winning singer took the stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago alongside her eldest child, daughter Willow Sage.
Together, the mom and daughter duo sang an acoustic version of Pink's 2017 hit single, "What About Us?"
In addition to Willow, Pink and her husband Carey Hart are also the parents of a son, Jameson Moon.
The family has traveled the world together over the years, joining Pink on tour.
"I've never juggled so many damn plates in my life, but it's because I want to," Pink told Redbook in 2018 about bringing her kids on tour. "I enjoy it. If I had nannies raising my kids and just wanted to be a rock star and party all the time -- I wouldn't be successful, and I wouldn't be happy."
The family also graced the cover of People together in 2018 for the magazine's Beautiful Issue.
In the issue, Pink discussed her parenting style, saying, "I believe in affection. I believe in needs being met and faith being implemented, and I believe in letting your kids know they can count on you, and that you'll be there."
She added, "I always tell Willow, 'I'm going to teach you the rules so that you'll know how and when to break them.'"
Here is what to know about Pink's husband and their two kids.
Carey Hart
Pink and Hart, a motorcross racer, wed on Jan. 7, 2006, on a beach in Costa Rica, People reported at the time.
The couple first met at the 2001 X Games in Las Vegas and got engaged in 2005, when Pink proposed to Hart during a motorcross race in California, according to People.
Both Hart and Pink have been honest over the years about the work they put into their marriage and the joy they get from being a family.
"It is a lifetime of coming back to the table," Pink said of marriage in a 2020 Instagram post. "People laugh at us because we're either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I'll tell you what. It's worth it. All of it. Even when it isn't."
When they celebrated their 18th year of marriage on Jan. 7, 2024, Hart penned a tribute to Pink, writing on Instagram, "In the last 18 years of marriage to this amazing human, we have done so much together."
"Raise two amazing children, travel the world, go on adventures, love, argue, make up, support each other, laugh, cry, laugh more, breakup, get back together, party, mourn, grow, and a million other things. There is no one else on this planet I'd rather do it with than you," he wrote. "22 years in each other lives and I'm looking forward to the next 22. As long as you don't kill me first 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Love you baby!!!!! Happy anniversary, @pink."
Willow Sage Hart
Willow Sage Hart was born June 2, 2011.
The now-teenager has been a constant presence by her mom's side over the years, joining her on her world tours, appearing in a music video and serving as inspiration for Pink's songs.
In February 2021, Willow made her Billboard chart debut with a duet track with Pink, "Cover Me In Sunshine."
"Willow and I find comfort in music, so we're putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort too," Pink told People about the song.
A few years earlier, in 2017, Pink delivered a message on self-acceptance at the MTV Video Music Awards that went viral and was inspired by Willow.
In her remarks, Pink said that her daughter mentioned that she thought she was ugly and that she looked like a boy, so she told her, "What do you think I look like?"
"When people make fun of me, that's what they use, they say I look like a boy," Pink said. "I said, 'Do you see me changing my body?' She said, 'No, momma.' ... 'Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?' She said, 'Yes, momma.'"
In 2023, Willow joined Pink on her "Summer Carnival" tour, including performing "Cover Me In Sunshine" with her mom.
In May, Pink said that Willow's passion is musical theater.
"She's got a voice, man. She's a little bird," the singer told People of her daughter. "She wants to do Broadway and then be a trauma surgeon."
Jameson Moon Hart
Jameson Moon Hart was born Dec. 26, 2016.
Like his older sister, Jameson travels the world with his mom on tour.
On social media, Pink often shares photos and videos of Jameson biking, skateboarding and playing outside.
On his 7th birthday in 2023, Pink shared a video on Instagram of Jameson flying down a slide, captioning the video, "Happy 7th bday wild Child ... Stay weird."
In 2022, the singer described her son as a "miracle," writing on Instagram, "They said we couldn't have you. Then you had to try twice to get here. I wasn't sure I could love another the way I loved Willow already. I thought it would break me in half. Instead, having you exploded my head and my heart and made me bigger. You are a miracle."
She added, "You are a miracle because you choose joy every single day. You make every room brighter, every life you touch happier, truer.. you are full body feelings."