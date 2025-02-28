A stroller is one of the most essential pieces of baby gear, providing a safe and convenient way to transport your child from infancy through toddlerhood.
The best stroller for your family depends on your lifestyle, storage needs, budget and child's age.
Whether you need something compact for city life, a jogger for active outings or a modular stroller that grows with your family, this guide -- compiled using guidance from American Academy of Pediatrics -- will help you navigate the options and make an informed choice.
When shopping, it's important to consider updated safety regulations.
In 2015, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission updated stroller safety standards to address issues like head entrapment, parking brake failures and hinge-related injuries. Understanding these changes ensures that parents choose a stroller that meets the latest safety guidelines.
Stroller safety: What parents need to know
Safety should be a top priority when selecting and using a stroller. According to HealthyChildren.org, the official resource from the AAP, parents should look for features that prevent tipping, entrapment and falls.
- Five-point harness: This secures your baby at the shoulders, waist and between the legs, preventing falls.
- Brakes and locking wheels: A reliable brake system keeps the stroller from rolling away, and front-wheel locks help with stability.
- Sturdy frame and wide base: A well-balanced design prevents the stroller from tipping, especially when hanging bags from the handle.
- Sun canopy and ventilation: Protects your child from the elements while allowing airflow in warmer weather.
Avoid common stroller safety mistakes:
- Never leave the stroller unattended while unlocked. Always engage the brakes, even when stopping momentarily.
- Don't overload the handlebar with bags. This can cause the stroller to tip backward.
- Don't use a stroller on unsafe terrain. Not all strollers are designed for uneven ground -- check the manufacturer's guidelines.
- Don't skip the harness. Even older toddlers should be strapped in to prevent falls or sudden movements.
- Regularly inspect your stroller for loose screws, worn-out wheels or malfunctioning brakes to ensure continued safety.
Proper use: How to get the most out of your stroller
A stroller is meant to make life easier, but improper use can lead to discomfort or safety risks for your child.
- Newborns (0-6 months): Choose a stroller with a fully reclining seat or one that accommodates a bassinet attachment to support your baby's developing spine. Many travel systems allow you to attach an infant car seat directly to the stroller frame for convenience.
- Infants and toddlers (6+ months): Once your baby can sit up independently, a stroller with an adjustable seat and footrest provides comfort. Reversible seat options allow your child to face you or explore the world.
- Older toddlers (2+ years): As children become more active, many strollers offer standing boards or bench seats for siblings, helping extend the life of your stroller.
How to choose the best stroller for your needs
The stroller market offers a wide range of options, and choosing the right one depends on your specific lifestyle. Here are some key factors to consider.
Stroller type:
- Full-size strollers: These provide comfort, durability, and long-term use, often featuring multiple seat positions and storage space. They are ideal for everyday use but can be bulky.
- Lightweight and umbrella strollers: Compact and easy to fold, these are great for quick trips and travel, but they may lack advanced suspension or reclining seats.
- Single-to-double strollers: Perfect for growing families, these models convert from a single stroller to one that can accommodate multiple children.
- Jogging strollers: Designed for active parents, these have larger wheels and suspension systems for smoother rides on rough surfaces.
Folding and storage:
If space is a concern, look for:
- One-handed fold mechanisms for easy packing.
- Compact designs that fit in small trunks or storage areas.
- Self-standing folds to prevent the stroller from falling over when stored.
Travel system compatibility:
Some strollers integrate with infant car seats, allowing for seamless transitions from the car to the stroller. If you want an all-in-one system, check if your preferred stroller is compatible with your car seat or if adapters are available.
Weight limit and longevity:
A stroller that supports a higher weight capacity (up to 50 pounds or more) offers better long-term value. Convertible models allow infants and toddlers to use the same stroller as they grow.
A stroller is one of the most-used baby products, so choosing one that fits your lifestyle, budget and long-term needs is essential.
Whether you need a lightweight travel option, an all-terrain adventure stroller or a convertible model for growing families, there's a perfect fit out there.
Take a look at some top picks below.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Graco Modes Pramette Travel System
The Graco Modes Pramette is a 3-in-1 stroller that transitions from an infant car seat carrier to an infant pram and then into a toddler stroller, making it one of the most adaptable options for growing families. It features a reversible seat, allowing babies to face parents in early months before transitioning to outward-facing exploration. The stroller also boasts a large canopy, cup holders and a spacious storage basket.
What parents should know:
- 3-in-1 functionality: Car seat carrier, infant pram and toddler stroller.
- Reversible seat for parent-facing and forward-facing options.
- One-hand fold for easy storage and transport.
- A great choice for parents looking for a budget-friendly stroller with extended usability.
UPPAbaby Vista V3
A favorite among parents who want style, functionality, and long-term versatility, the UPPAbaby Vista V3 is designed to grow with your family. This stroller can accommodate up to three children with additional accessories, making it perfect for parents planning for multiple kids. It includes a bassinet for newborns, a reversible toddler seat, and compatibility with the UPPAbaby MESA infant car seat without the need for adapters.
What parents should know:
- Converts from a single to a double stroller with add-ons.
- Bassinet included for newborn use.
- Large storage basket for diaper bags, groceries and more.
- All-wheel suspension for a smoother ride.
Mockingbird Single-to-Double Stroller
For parents who want the features of a luxury stroller without the luxury price tag, the Mockingbird Single-to-Double Stroller offers impressive value. It's designed to accommodate a second seat, allowing families to expand without needing an entirely new stroller. With a sleek, modern look and customizable fabric options, it's a stroller that balances style, function and affordability.
What parents should know:
- Affordable alternative to high-end strollers.
- Modular design allows it to convert into a double stroller.
- All-wheel suspension for a smooth ride.
- Compatible with several infant car seat brands.
Nuna MIXX Next
The Nuna MIXX Next is a premium everyday stroller that combines smooth maneuverability, comfort and a sleek design. Known for its one-handed fold and compact storage, this stroller is perfect for parents who want high-end functionality without the bulk. It features a fully reclining seat, making it suitable for newborns without the need for an extra bassinet.
What parents should know:
- One-handed fold for convenience.
- Reclines flat for newborns.
- All-terrain wheels for a smooth ride on different surfaces.
- UPF 50+ canopy with ventilation panels.
CYBEX Gold Gazelle S
If you need a stroller that can accommodate multiple kids while still being easy to maneuver, the Cybex Gazelle S is an excellent option. This modular stroller converts from a single to a double, with over 20 configurations for seats, bassinets and car seat placements. The built-in shopping basket provides extra storage, making it ideal for parents who need more carrying space.
What parents should know:
- Converts from a single to a double stroller.
- Over 20 seating configurations for flexibility.
- Spacious shopping basket for convenience.
- All-wheel suspension and smooth handling.
Chicco Bravo Trio Travel System
For parents who want a versatile, all-in-one travel system, the Chicco Bravo Trio offers a smooth transition between car and stroller. This system includes the Chicco KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat, which easily clicks into the stroller frame. The Bravo stroller itself features a one-hand, self-standing fold, a multi-position reclining seat, and a large storage basket for convenience.
What parents should know:
- Includes the Chicco KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat for easy transitions.
- One-hand, self-standing fold for easy storage.
- Adjustable handlebar to accommodate different parent heights.
- Ideal for parents looking for a full travel system with an easy fold and everyday convenience.
GB Pockit+ All-Terrain
The GB Pockit+ All-Terrain is one of the most compact strollers available, designed for parents who need an ultra-lightweight, travel-friendly option. It folds small enough to fit in an overhead compartment, making it perfect for air travel, public transportation, or city life. Despite its small size, it features double wheels for stability on uneven surfaces and a semi-reclining seat for added comfort.
What parents should know:
- Ultra-compact fold, small enough for overhead bins on airplanes.
- Lightweight design, weighing just under 10 pounds.
- Best for parents looking for a travel-friendly, space-saving stroller.
Bugaboo Butterfly
The Bugaboo Butterfly is a compact, ultra-lightweight travel stroller designed for parents who need a quick-fold, easy-to-carry option for everyday use and travel. With its one-second fold, the Butterfly is small enough to fit in overhead compartments on airplanes, making it an excellent choice for frequent travelers. Despite its lightweight design, it offers a spacious seat, a smooth suspension system, and a large under-seat basket for storage.
What parents should know:
- One-second fold for effortless storage and travel.
- Lightweight (16 pounds) but durable enough for everyday use.
- Spacious, reclining seat designed for children up to 50 pounds.
- Airplane carry-on friendly, making it ideal for on-the-go parents and frequent travelers.
Doona Infant Car Seat & Stroller
The Doona is a game-changer for parents who want a travel-friendly, all-in-one solution. This car seat-to-stroller hybrid transforms with the push of a button, eliminating the need for a separate stroller during short trips. It's FAA-approved for airplane use, making it an ideal choice for traveling families.
What parents should know:
- Car seat and stroller in one -- perfect for quick outings.
- Compact and easy to store when not in use.
- Ideal for urban parents or frequent travelers.
- Meets FAA regulations for air travel.
Evenflo Pivot Xpand Modular Stroller
For parents who want modularity at an affordable price, the Evenflo Pivot Xpand offers 12 configurations for infants, toddlers and multiple children. This stroller features a reversible toddler seat, an infant car seat compatibility option and a standing fold for easy storage.
What parents should know:
- Converts from single to double without extra tools.
- Multiple seating positions for customized comfort.
- Large storage basket for everyday essentials.