Pink is celebrating her son on his birthday.

In a sweet Instagram post, the Grammy winner shared photos of her son, Jameson Moon Hart, and said she thanks her "lucky stars" that she has him in her life.

"My baby boy. Six years young today," Pink began. "They said we couldn't have you. Then you had to try twice to get here. I wasn't sure I could love another the way I loved Willow already. I thought it would break me in half. Instead, having you exploded my head and my heart and made me bigger."

Rich Fury/Getty Images, FILE Jameson Moon Hart, P!nk, and Willow Sage Hart pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"You are a miracle because you choose joy every single day," she said. "You make every room brighter, every life you touch happier, truer.. You are full body feelings."

Pink added, "I thank my lucky stars every single day that I get to be around someone like you. This world needs what you have. Thank you for being you. I adore you."

The "Never Not Gonna Dance Again" singer also has an 11-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, with husband, Carey Hart.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and Carey Hart attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.

On Instagram, Pink shares many of her children's milestones. Earlier this month, Pink shared a video of Willow singing an Olivia Rodrigo song for her first recital.