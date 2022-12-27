Pink is celebrating her son on his birthday.
In a sweet Instagram post, the Grammy winner shared photos of her son, Jameson Moon Hart, and said she thanks her "lucky stars" that she has him in her life.
"My baby boy. Six years young today," Pink began. "They said we couldn't have you. Then you had to try twice to get here. I wasn't sure I could love another the way I loved Willow already. I thought it would break me in half. Instead, having you exploded my head and my heart and made me bigger."
"You are a miracle because you choose joy every single day," she said. "You make every room brighter, every life you touch happier, truer.. You are full body feelings."
Pink added, "I thank my lucky stars every single day that I get to be around someone like you. This world needs what you have. Thank you for being you. I adore you."
The "Never Not Gonna Dance Again" singer also has an 11-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, with husband, Carey Hart.
On Instagram, Pink shares many of her children's milestones. Earlier this month, Pink shared a video of Willow singing an Olivia Rodrigo song for her first recital.
"This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away," she said.