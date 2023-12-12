Pink had a few choice words for a social media user who recently pointed out that she -- like everyone else -- is aging.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer, 44, clapped back at an account on X, formerly Twitter, that responded to one of her recent posts with the comment "Pink got old." Instead of taking that as a dig, Pink pointed out why she is "grateful" to age.

"Yes, although I don't feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first 'grateful' every day," the Grammy winner wrote in her reply.

P!NK performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park, June 24, 2023, in London. Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

"What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able To still piss off complete strangers by just existing," she continued. "F--- yeah times 44!"

This isn't the first time Pink has cleverly responded to online trolls criticizing her appearance. Back in 2018, she fired back at a similar message that pointed out she was getting older.

"I am of the mindset that it's a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you've laughed a lot," she replied at the time. "I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I'm alive."