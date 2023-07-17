Pink shared a loving note for her husband Carey Hart in honor of his 48th birthday Monday.
Alongside of a photo of the pair sitting on a dock, the singer, 43, wrote in a message to her husband, "@hartluck we have celebrated 21 birthdays together, in some strange places, too," she wrote.
"I’ve watched you grow from a young, gorgeous, insane athlete into a wise, even more gorgeous businessman, entrepreneur, father and husband," she continued. "You are just getting started and I’ve loved growing up with you and raising little humans together."
She noted that she is "excited" for his year ahead, "maybe more than ever before," and added that she is wishing him "peace and love" in the coming year.
"I am so glad you were born," she finished the note. "Happy birthday Carebear."
Pink and Hart have been married for 17 years and share two children together, 12-year-old daughter Willow and 6-year-old son Jameson.
Pink is currently on her Summer Carnival stadium tour, which finishes up this October.
She is set to begin her TRUSTFALL tour later the same month.