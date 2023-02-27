Pink addressed her frustration over the media coverage of her latest album, "Trustfall," which she said has focused on remarks she made about Christina Aguilera instead of the work itself.

"I'm so saddened and disappointed by the narrative surrounding some of the press I've been doing around my album Trustfall," the Grammy-winning artist wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. "While some of the responsibility lays with me and my inability to lie, and my uncanny ability to overshare -- my real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you're a woman."

Gary Miller/Getty Images P!nk performs in concert during weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park, Oct. 15, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Pink also described the commitment she's made to her career through the years.

"The fact that I created one of the most beautiful albums with the most beautiful people -- sang my ass off, made myself wholly vulnerable -- eleven albums in, selling out stadiums, raising good kids, steadily employing hundreds of good, hardworking people, the only thing they ask you about over and over is a silly fued (sic) from your twenties," she said. "I take responsibility also -- I'm out of practice dodging the bullshit that gets thrown at us hard working women."

Pink continued, "I'm notorious for saying too much. But I've never lied. And for every one or two women I've had issue with -- there are hundreds that I've complimented and supported and loved on. But we don't talk about that."

In the post, the "What About Us" singer also demanded equal treatment from the media as male celebrities.

"I wonder when the last time Bradley Cooper or Robert Deniro were asked in interview after interview about any argument they'd ever had. How about Christian Bale? We stick to the art with them, Don't we?" she said. "I'd like to have the same opportunity."

"I also believe in authentic apology -- and owning your Mistakes," Pink added. "I should say less. Every time. Say less. Something I'm working on. This was a good reminder. My wish is to share the pains and the celebrations of this messy life through music and on stage. And I've accomplished that. Incredibly and consistently."

Concluding her post, Pink wrote a note to her "Lady Marmalade" collaborator, "To Christina -- you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards."

"And thank you all for listening -- and for the 25 years of kick ass love and support. Peace ✌🏽," she said.

During an interview with Buzzfeed published last week, Pink ranked her 2001's "Lady Marmalade" music video as her least favorite to film, telling the outlet, "It wasn't very fun to make" due to "some personalities."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images P!nk is interviewed during her visit to SiriusXM Studios, Feb. 22, 2023, in New York City.

Following her comments, some users on social media jumped to conclusion Pink was putting the blame on her collaborator, Aguilera.

Pink later took to Twitter to deny the rumors, writing, "Y'all are nuts. Xtina had sh-t to do with who was on that song. If you don't know by now -- I'm not 'shading' someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I'm zero percent interested in your f--king drama. If you haven't noticed -- I'm a little busy selling."

"And by selling -- I mean tickets and album," she said in another tweet. "Also -- I kissed xtinas mouth. I don't need to kiss her ass."