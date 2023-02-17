Pink released her ninth studio album, "Trustfall," on Friday and announced a fall 2023 arena tour.

The award-winning artist's upcoming tour, The TRUSTFALL Tour, will kick off Oct. 12 in Sacramento, California, and wrap up Nov. 18 in Orlando, Florida.

As opposed to her upcoming Summer Carnival tour, which will visit stadiums, these fall dates are all in arenas.

GROUPLOVE, which is part of the summer tour, will also open the fall dates.

Courtesy of RCA Records Pink released her ninth studio album, "TRUSTFALL" on Feb. 17, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time with Citi and Verizon presales; the general on-sale date is Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

The list of dates for the tour include:

Oct. 12 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center

Oct. 14 – San Francisco – Chase Center

Oct. 17 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome

Oct. 20 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

Oct. 25 – Denver – Ball Arena

Oct. 27 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center

Nov. 1 – Montreal – Bell Centre

Nov. 4 – New York – Madison Square Garden

Nov. 7 – Indianapolis – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 8 – Cleveland – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 11 – Louisville, Kentucky – KFC Yum! Center

Nov. 12 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

Nov. 14 – Miami – Miami-Dade Arena

Nov. 18 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center

Pink's new album features her hit single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and new collaborations with Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers and First Aid Kit.

"This might be the album I'm most proud of," Pink shared in a statement. "Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes."