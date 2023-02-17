Pink released her ninth studio album, "Trustfall," on Friday and announced a fall 2023 arena tour.
The award-winning artist's upcoming tour, The TRUSTFALL Tour, will kick off Oct. 12 in Sacramento, California, and wrap up Nov. 18 in Orlando, Florida.
As opposed to her upcoming Summer Carnival tour, which will visit stadiums, these fall dates are all in arenas.
GROUPLOVE, which is part of the summer tour, will also open the fall dates.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time with Citi and Verizon presales; the general on-sale date is Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
The list of dates for the tour include:
- Oct. 12 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center
- Oct. 14 – San Francisco – Chase Center
- Oct. 17 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome
- Oct. 20 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
- Oct. 25 – Denver – Ball Arena
- Oct. 27 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center
- Nov. 1 – Montreal – Bell Centre
- Nov. 4 – New York – Madison Square Garden
- Nov. 7 – Indianapolis – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Nov. 8 – Cleveland – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Nov. 11 – Louisville, Kentucky – KFC Yum! Center
- Nov. 12 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center
- Nov. 14 – Miami – Miami-Dade Arena
- Nov. 18 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center
Pink's new album features her hit single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and new collaborations with Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers and First Aid Kit.
"This might be the album I'm most proud of," Pink shared in a statement. "Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes."
Pink will stream her album release celebration Friday starting at 4 p.m. ET.