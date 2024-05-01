Sylvester Stallone marks 50 years of 'The Lords of Flatbush': 'It was a journey of friendship'
Sylvester Stallone is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the film, "The Lords of Flatbush," which he starred in with Henry Winkler, Perry King and Paul Mace.
The film was released in 1974 and was one of Stallone's early films he ever starred in.
"Reflecting on 50 incredible years since The Lords of Flatbush took to the big screen," Stallone said in an Instagram post Wednesday featuring photos from the movie. "Crafting this film was more than just a job–it was a journey of friendship, growth, and passion."
"I'm grateful for the friendships forged and the timeless experiences shared," he added. "Here's to half a century of cherished moments and lifelong bonds."
"The Lords of Flatbush," which was set in 1958, was a coming of age story that followed the lives of Stallone's, Winkler's, King's and Mace's characters, four Brooklyn teenagers who belonged to a street gang called The Lords of Flatbush, in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.
The film was directed by Stephen F. Verona and Martin Davidson.
Last year, Winkler and Stallone had a mini "Lords of Flatbush" reunion in Beverly Hills when they met for lunch to film Stallone's reality show, "The Family Stallone."