Sylvester Stallone’s wife is celebrating his birthday.
On Thursday, the “Rocky” actor turned 77 and to mark the milestone, his wife Jennifer Flavin shared several photos of the star.
“Happy Birthday my love!!!” Flavin wrote in the Instagram caption. “You bring so much happiness, laughter and love to our beautiful family.”
One photo showed Stallone with their puppy, while another shot featured the whole family, including the couple's daughters: Sistine Stallone, 25, Scarlet Stallone, 21, and Sophia Stallone, 26.
Stallone and Flavin tied the knot in London in 1997 after meeting at a restaurant in West Hollywood in 1988.
Stallone also has two sons from a previous marriage with Sasha Czack: Seargeoh Stallone, 44, and Sage Stallone, who died in 2012 at 36 from coronary heart disease.