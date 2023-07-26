Along with Stallone and Winkler, "The Lords of Flatbush" also starred Perry King and the late Paul Mace. The coming of age film was set in 1958 and followed the lives of Stallone's, Winkler's, King's and Mace's characters, four Brooklyn teenagers who belonged to a street gang called The Lords of Flatbush, in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.