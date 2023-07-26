Sylvester Stallone and Henry Winkler had a sweet reunion this week in Beverly Hills, California.
Stallone, who starred with Winkler in the film "The Lords of Flatbush" in 1974, shared a photo of the both of them on Tuesday with comedian Jon Lovitz and Stallone's brother, actor Frank Stallone, at lunch to film Stallone's reality show, "The Family Stallone."
"Spending a great afternoon with my very, very long time friend Henry Winkler," Stallone wrote in the caption of the post. "Great guy, great actor, and hysterical Jon [Lovitz] and my very talented brother, the Frankster!"
Lovtiz, who revealed that the group outing happened at Mulberry Street Pizza, also shared several photos from the group's afternoon together.
"Stallone and me, w/ Henry Winkler & Frank Stallone, shooting his reality show, at Mulberry Street Pizza, Beverly Hills," he captioned his post.
Along with Stallone and Winkler, "The Lords of Flatbush" also starred Perry King and the late Paul Mace. The coming of age film was set in 1958 and followed the lives of Stallone's, Winkler's, King's and Mace's characters, four Brooklyn teenagers who belonged to a street gang called The Lords of Flatbush, in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.
The film was directed by Stephen F. Verona and Martin Davidson.