Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko are celebrating their one year anniversary.
The couple, who met while on Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette" and got engaged on the show, shared sweet photos on Tuesday together to mark the milestone.
In an Instagram post featuring an engagement photo, Lawson shared a sweet message and called Olubeko "the love that I didn't expect."
"We did it babe," she began and said that Olubeko "changed my life for the absolute better."
"The way you love me and who you are proves to be true, day after day, that sometimes 'a good thing is just a good thing,'" she added. "I love you so much and forever grateful for you!"
Olubeko also took to Instagram as well and shared photos of them together on a beach.
"I remember April 30, 2023 like it was yesterday," he began in his message. "Sitting in my hotel room in Fiji, uncertain of if you would accept me in the moments leading up to my proposal."
"One year later and the fantasy has become our reality," he continued. "Your endless love is an experience, thank you for showing me what it's supposed to feel like. Proud of you, proud of us. Learning more everyday that a good thing can just be a good thing. Cheers baby."
In October 2023, Lawson told "Us Weekly" that she and Olubeko were looking at wedding dates in 2025 or 2026.
"We're just enjoying the season of life," Lawson said at the time.