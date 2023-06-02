The group of 25 men who will compete for Charity Lawson's heart on "The Bachelorette" season 20 has been revealed.
Lawson, a 27-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, will meet a group that includes a professional wrestler, a tennis pro, a world record jumper, an underwater welder, a yacht captain and a biomedical scientist.
Lawson, who first appeared on Zach Shallcross' season of "The Bachelor" earlier this year, was announced as the franchise's next Bachelorette during the "Women Tell All" episode in March.
March 16, 2023
According to her bio, Lawson hopes to find "a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is."
Meet the 25 men who will vie for Lawson's heart on "The Bachelorette":
Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, California
Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, California
Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, California
Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, California
Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Michigan
Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Florida
Christopher "Chris," 27, a world record jumper from White Plains, New York
Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, New York
James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois
Joe, 32, a tech operations director from San Francisco, California
Joseph "Joey," 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii
John., 27, a data scientist from New York, New York
John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Virginia
Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Georgia
Ahmad Khalid "Khalid," 28, a tech recruiter from Dearborn, Michigan
Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Illinois
Nicholas "Nick," 32, an HR executive from Bayonne, New Jersey
Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, New York
Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Florida
Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, California
Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Taylor, 32, a loan officer from Springboro, Ohio
Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tennessee
Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, North Carolina
Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette" premieres Monday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.