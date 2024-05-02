Rosie O’Donnell will star in the upcoming season of “And Just Like That…," Max confirmed to "Good Morning America."
On Wednesday, the comedian and former daytime television host took to Instagram to share a photo of what appears to be the script for episode 301 titled "Outlook Good" and a selfie. The photo of the script appears to have been taken at the cast’s table reading.
The script notes that episode 301 is written and directed by Michael Patrick King.
In the caption of the post, O’Donnell wrote, "Here comes Mary."
Along with O’Donnell, several stars from the show also shared similar images on social media of their script from the table read, including Kristin Davis, Mario Cantone, Cynthia Nixon, Sarita Choudhury, Elijah Jacob and series star Sarah Jessica Parker.
In the caption of her post, Parker wrote, "Here. We. Go. X, SJ."
The second season of "And Just Like That…" wrapped in August 2023. Ahead of the season finale, the show was renewed for a third season.
The release date for the upcoming season has not yet been announced.