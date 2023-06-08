Pink's Summer Carnival tour kicked off with a bang -- as well as flames and plenty of high-flying acrobatic stunts -- Wednesday night in Bolton, England.
Along with all the flash came a very heartfelt moment where Pink's daughter Willow joined her onstage to sing in front of thousands of fans.
Willow took to the stage to sing the duet " Cover Me in Sunshine," which they recorded at home and released in February of 2021.
Pink's husband and Willow's dad Carey Hart took to Instagram to marvel at the mother-daughter moment, writing, "So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink!!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage 😢."
Willow's big moment came mere days after she celebrated her 12th birthday.
"Ugh. My darling. My lovely, unique, brilliant, odd little duckling," Pink shared in a birthday tribute shared to Instagram on June 2. "I am so into you. I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart).... Don't forget, you chose all of this... and you get to keep choosing. I love your choices."
She added, "I'll be here, close by. Smiling with pride and wonder. Go get em tiger."
Pink and Hart, who married in January 2006, are also parents to 6-year-old son Jameson.