Pink's Summer Carnival stadium tour launches Wednesday night in Bolton, England, and she took to Instagram to share some photos and video of her preparations.
Along with the behind-the-scenes look into her tour prep, she also shared a lengthy note acknowledging what a huge task it is to mount a tour of this size, which she called "a fantasy feat of a lifetime."
"63 stadiums, 3 headlining festivals and 22 more arenas for good measure across the globe," Pink wrote in the caption of her post.
She continued, "As you know, 'bigger better faster more' is my motto, and as of today, I am all of that, plus stronger, wiser, more resilient and more ready. And I've never been more grateful."
- 1
- 2
- 3
Pink then acknowledged her appreciation for her crew, adding, "We are doing the impossible. No one does this."
She asked her fans to also extend their thanks to the talented crew at the shows, writing, "If you see them, wave, smile, and tell them they're doing an amazing job."
Pink went on to describe the physical toll preparing for the tour has had on her body.
"I've never asked more of this body of mine- and I have to admit- there are a couple of parts of this show I'm not sure I should be doing (you'll know what I'm talking about very soon)," she wrote.
"There are only a handful of women that have ever done this- and yes world- I AM ONE OF THEM," she wrote. "Thanks to y'all."
To close her note, she wrote about how she's looking forward to emotionally connecting with her fans during the summer tour.
"We get to feel all the feelings we've been stuffing down," she wrote. "We get to close our eyes and leave it all behind. We get to scream and cry and laugh and embrace the memories we have all made together and then make some more. It is my honor to be with you and to human alongside you."