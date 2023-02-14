Get the Kleenex ready before viewing Pink's emotional Valentine's Day tribute to her late father.

The star on Tuesday shared a snippet of a touching new song from her new album "Trustfall" called "When I Get There."

She paired it with a home video montage of herself through the years, apparently put together by her late father Jim Moore, who also added a voiceover. Moore died in 2021.

"Sometimes love leaves us too soon," Pink captioned the video. "On Valentine’s Day- I cherish the love I have that I can touch- and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure. This one's for you, Daddy Sir."

In the song, Pink sings, "I think of you when I think about forever / I hear a joke, and I know you woulda told it better / I think of you out of the blue when I'm watching a movie."

The post also includes what appears to be the artwork for the song, which shows baby Alecia -- who would grow up to be Pink -- sitting next to her dad, who's playing the guitar.

Pink released the tracklist for her upcoming album earlier this month.