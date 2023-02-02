Pink has revealed the track list for her highly anticipated upcoming album "TRUSTFALL."

Various venues worldwide revealed the titles of different tracks Wednesday, with international stadiums and arenas crafting unique billboards to reveal a new song off the upcoming album.

Madison Square Garden revealed there's a song called "When I Get There," while Paris' La Défense Arena put up a billboard showing a song named "Turbulence." The venue also noted that the track is one of the final songs to appear on the album.

A few of the billboards confirmed collaborations, such as Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, revealing the track "Long Way To Go," which will feature The Lumineers. Another collaboration announcement came from the Bolton Wanderers Football Club in Bolton, England, which announced the track "Kids In Love," which features Swedish sister duo First Aid Kit.

Pink shared the full track list on all her social media accounts as well. Her upcoming album will feature a duet with Chris Stapleton; the two previously sang together on "Love Me Anyway" on Pink's 2019 album "Hurts 2B Human."

Pink previously released the album's title track and the anthem "Never Not Gonna Dance Again." She also debuted the "Trustfall" music video last week.

Pink via YouTube A screen grab shows Pink in her new music video Trustfall

During an interview with "Good Morning America" in November, the singer said she believes the upcoming album is possibly the best album she's ever made.