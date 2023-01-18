Dolly Parton is a country music legend, but she's dipping her toes into the world of rock 'n' roll with a little help from her friends Pink and Stevie Nicks.

During an appearance on ﻿"The View," Parton said she wanted to make a rock album to help her feel her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction was legitimate.

Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year after initially declining the offer.

"I didn't feel like I had earned it. ... If I'm gonna be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I'm gonna have to do something to earn it," she said.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images, FILE Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Parton revealed the album will include some covers of classic rock songs, like the Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and ﻿Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven."

While Parton is aiming for pal ﻿Mick Jagger ﻿to help her on "Satisfaction," the legendary singer disclosed, "I think Pink and Brandi Carlile are going to be singing on that particular song with me."

Pink and Carlile helped induct Parton by performing her song "Coat of Many Colors."

Parton also revealed she and Nicks "just finished our song last night," but didn't say what they performed together.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, FILE Dolly Parton and P!nk attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater, Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Other people assisting Parton on her rock album include ﻿Aerosmith﻿'s ﻿Steven Tyler﻿, former ﻿Journey﻿ singer ﻿Steve Perry﻿﻿, ﻿Paul McCartney and possibly Cher. Parton said she would only invite the icon if she could find the right song.