Dolly Parton has officially joined TikTok.

Over the weekend, the country music star joined the platform and published a series of videos with her hit song, "9 to 5."

"I have arrived!" Parton wrote in the caption of her first TikTok post, which featured a montage of videos of her through the years set to "9 to 5." A handful of other introductory posts quickly followed, including one where she wrote, "Better late than never!" and another where she added, "Now, let's have some fun!"

Amy Sussman/WireImage Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Parton's arrival on the social media platform was widely feted by fans, fellow stars and even TikTok itself: The official TikTok account wrote "welcome, queen" in the comments section of one of Parton's posts.

"Not everyone is a country music fan, but everyone is a Dolly Parton fan," another user added.