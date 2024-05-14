Selena Gomez had a treat this week for fans of Disney's "Wizards of Waverly Place."
Taking the stage at the Disney Upfront presentation in New York City on Tuesday, Gomez revealed the first images of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," the new sequel to the beloved Disney Channel series, in which she starred previously.
The original "Wizards of Waverly Place" aired for four seasons from 2007 to 2012. Gomez starred in the series as teen wizard Alex Russo alongside David Henrie, who played Alex's brother Justin, and Jake T. Austin, who played their younger brother Max.
The first look at the new series, on which Gomez also serves as an executive producer and a guest star, includes a glimpse of Gomez and Henrie reprising their roles as Alex and Justin.
It also features the new series' lead character Billie, portrayed by Janice LeAnn Brown, and the rest of the Russo family, played by Mimi Gianopulos (Giada Russo), Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo) and Max Matenko (Milo Russo).
The sequel series also adds Taylor Cora as a new cast member, who portrays Billie's "bubbly, quirky and oversharing best friend" Winter, according to a press release.
"The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo," a synopsis of the show reads. "When Justin's sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities -- and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."
In addition to Gomez, Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas will also serve as executive producers and writers alongside Gary Marsh, Gomez and Henrie. Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and is set to direct multiple episodes, according to the press release.
"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" is slated to hit Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.