Selena Gomez has juggled acting and music careers for years -- but she might be looking to lighten her workload in the near future.

During an appearance on the forthcoming Jan. 8 episode of Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes' "SmartLess" podcast, the 31-year-old "Single Soon" singer said that while she feels "like I have one more album in me," she's looking to concentrate more on her first love: acting.

Gomez said that balancing acting on shows like the Disney Channel series "Wizards of Waverly Place" and the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building" while putting out music and touring the world has been "really fun" in the past, but she "would like to find something to just settle on" as she gets older.

Selena Gomez attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Dec. 3, 2022. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

"I wanted to be an actress," she said. "I never really intended on being a singer full time, but apparently that hobby turned into something else," she said.

Acknowledging that there's nothing forcing her to choose between the two paths, she admitted, "But I am gonna want to chill, because I'm tired."

Singing and acting aren't the only things going on in Gomez's life either: The multihyphenate star launched her cosmetics company Rare Beauty in 2020, calling the beauty venture "the biggest gift." The brand has since expanded to include body care products such as lotion, hand cream and fragrance mist.