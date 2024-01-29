Selena Gomez recently reunited with her "Wizards of Waverly Place" family.

The actress posed with former co-stars David Henrie, David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera in a photo Henrie and DeLuise shared to Instagram on Friday. The show aired on Disney Channel for four seasons from 2007 to 2012.

"The Russos ❤️ coming back #wizardsofwaverlyplace @wizardspod," they captioned the post.

Canals-Barrera also shared a photo with the group on her social media accounts, which she captioned, "You guys are gonna LOVE the new Wizards show! #WizardsOfWaverlyPlace."

The sweet reunion comes after it was announced that Henrie and Gomez will executive produce a "Wizards of Waverly Place" sequel. Henrie is set to reprise his role as Justin, and Gomez will be featured in a guest-starring role as Alex.

According to a synopsis for the upcoming sequel, the show will pick up "after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons."

"But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door … and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World," the synopsis states.