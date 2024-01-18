Selena Gomez and David Henrie are officially working together on a "Wizards of Waverly Place" sequel.

The two former stars of the hit Disney Channel show, who played onscreen siblings Alex Russo and Justin Russo, will executive produce the sequel, according to Disney Branded Television.

Disney Branded Television also revealed that the pilot for the sequel has already been greenlit. It was written and executive produced by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, and executive produced by Gary Marsh and Andy Fickman, who is slated to direct.

Selena Gomez and David Henrie in Season Three of "Wizards of Waverly Place" on Disney Channel. Eric Mccandless/Disney Channel via Getty Images

The sequel will pick up "after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons," according to a synopsis for the pilot.

"But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door … and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World," the synopsis continues.

Henrie will reprise his role as Justin, and Gomez will be featured in a guest-starring role as Alex.

In the caption of a TikTok video he shared Thursday, Henrie wrote, "The Russo's are excited to become apart of your family, once again, but we've grown."

"2024, the year magic comes back!" he added.

Gomez and Henrie starred in the original Disney Channel series for four seasons, which aired from 2007 to 2012. Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise also starred in the series.

Selena Gomez, David Henrie and Jake T. Austin in Season Four of Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place." Bob D'amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images

The show won two Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding children's program in 2009 and 2012.

In 2009, Disney Channel also came out with "Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie."

In addition to Henrie starring in the series, actress Janice LeAnn Brown has been cast as Billie, who is described as a powerful young wizard who needs training. Alkaio Thiele has been cast as Roman Russo, Justin's oldest son, along with Mimi Gianopulos as Justin's wife Giada.