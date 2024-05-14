Gerry Turner is sending good vibes to Joan Vassos, the first-ever Golden Bachelorette.
The "Golden Bachelor" alum shared a statement to Instagram shortly after Vassos' casting was announced at the Disney Upfront 2024 presentation on Tuesday.
"Dear Joan, Congratulations on being named the first ever Golden Bachelorette. You will be phenomenal as the new representative of a generation. From one Golden to another....relax, breathe and enjoy," he wrote.
Vassos was a contestant during Turner's stint as the Golden Bachelor last year before she left the show due to a family emergency.
Turner proposed to Theresa Nist during the season finale of the hit show. They were married during a televised wedding in January and announced their divorce on "Good Morning America" last month.
"The Golden Bachelorette," which was announced in February, will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET this fall on ABC.