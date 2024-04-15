Theresa Nist is opening up following the news of her divorce from Gerry Turner.

In a message shared to Instagram Monday, Nist, who fell in love with Turner on "The Golden Bachelor" last fall before tying the knot in a televised wedding earlier this year, thanked those who reached out to her. She said that "sometimes things don't go the way you planned and that's okay."

"It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever," Nist said. "It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don't know everything."

Theresa Nist on the Golden Bachelor. Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

She went on to say thank you to those who have shown her support during this challenging time.

"To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart," she said. "You are all such wonderful human beings. It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so."

"For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness," she said. "Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter."

Last week, Nist and Turner told "Good Morning America" in an exclusive interview that they were divorcing.

Turner said that after "a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and -- and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to -- dissolve our marriage."

"The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it's been how dedicated both of us are to our families, " Turner added. "So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart."

Nist added that she and Turner had looked at homes in South Carolina and considered New Jersey but "never got to the point where we made that decision."

Gerry Turner appears in this image with Theresa Nist on “The Golden Bachelor.” ABC

Nist ended her post by reflecting on how the experience of finding love with Turner was a positive one, especially coming out of the show with the group of friends she's made. She also mentioned Turner's daughters Angie and Jenny, and his granddaughters, Payton and Charlee.

"I take so many positives away from this experience, most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women and in Angie and Jenny, Payton and Charlee, the producers, the production crew and so many of you," she said.

As for her message to others, she encouraged her followers to also be open to anything life has to offer.

"I ask you to please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way," she said. "Keep smiling, keep laughing… I will. I love you all."