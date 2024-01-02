"Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner and his fiancée, Theresa Nist, are sharing more details about their upcoming wedding.

The couple's nuptials will be televised, airing live on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, but they said they still plan to make their big day an "intimate" celebration of their love.

"We're going to try to pretend we don't know the cameras are there and make it the intimate, really warm family moment that we want it to be," Nist told "Good Morning America."

She continued, "I'll try as hard as possible to do that ... we've been saying we really want the fans to be able to enjoy this because they've gotten so supportive and wonderful. And we just don't want to end it here. We want to bring them in."

Wedding bells are in the air for the couple, who discussed the importance of family. "They might be coming to Italy with us," Nist joked.

Turner added, "It should be easy when we look around and every member of our family is there with us being supportive and helpful and being part of the wedding. So that'll make it feel intimate to us. And I don't have too much trouble forgetting about cameras, so we'll make it work."

Turner also said they he and Nist realize just how much their love story has meant to the show's fan base.

"There is a responsibility that we realized early on that we'd created this culture of people wanting to find love and through hope and heart and humor. So that responsibility carries forward now to that wedding," he explained. "That's basically the pay day – here's what happens when you stay positive."

Nist said her daughter has been "absolutely incredible" in helping plan the big wedding, along with Turner's daughters.

"My daughter and his daughters are constantly on the phone together ... we couldn't have blended more beautifully together, the two families," Nist declared.

Turner added, "The daughters call each other sisters now so we know we're a long way into the blending of the family. And they have a good time with each other."