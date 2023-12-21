The 32 women who will compete for Joey Graziadei's heart on "The Bachelor" have finally been revealed.
Graziadei, a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, will meet women from all walks of life, including a graphic designer, a nanny, a radiochemist and a vintage store owner, among others.
According to his bio, Graziadei is looking for "a life partner who is outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors."
Graziadei made his Bachelor Nation debut when he appeared on Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette," making it to the end as her runner-up as she became engaged to Dotun Olubeko.
Meet the 32 women who will appear on "The Bachelor" Season 28:
Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis, Missouri
Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York, New York
Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada
Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minnesota
Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia
Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey
Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas
Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Florida
Jessica "Jess," 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, California
Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico
Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio
Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana
Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, California
Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami, Florida
Eleni "Lanie," 27, a realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Lauren, 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Maria "Lea," 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii
Alexandra "Lexi," 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia
Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina
Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada
Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Florida
Natalie "Nat," 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario, Canada
Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii
Samantha "Sam," 31, a CPA from Nashville, Tennessee
Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami, Florida
Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tennessee
Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Florida
Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island
Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, California
Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago, Illinois
Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta, Georgia
Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor" premieres Monday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.