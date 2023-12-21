The 32 women who will compete for Joey Graziadei's heart on "The Bachelor" have finally been revealed.

Graziadei, a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, will meet women from all walks of life, including a graphic designer, a nanny, a radiochemist and a vintage store owner, among others.

According to his bio, Graziadei is looking for "a life partner who is outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors."

Graziadei made his Bachelor Nation debut when he appeared on Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette," making it to the end as her runner-up as she became engaged to Dotun Olubeko.

Meet the 32 women who will appear on "The Bachelor" Season 28:

Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis, Missouri

Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York, New York

Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada

Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minnesota

Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia

Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey

Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas

Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Florida

Jessica "Jess," 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, California

Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico

Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio

Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana

Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, California

Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami, Florida

Eleni "Lanie," 27, a realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lauren, 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Maria "Lea," 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii

Alexandra "Lexi," 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina

Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada

Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Florida

Natalie "Nat," 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario, Canada

Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

Samantha "Sam," 31, a CPA from Nashville, Tennessee

Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami, Florida

Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tennessee

Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Florida

Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island

Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, California

Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago, Illinois

Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta, Georgia

Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor" premieres Monday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.