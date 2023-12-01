It's almost time for Joey Graziadei's search for love to begin on "The Bachelor."

A first look at the forthcoming 28th season debuted during Thursday night's finale of "The Golden Bachelor," and a premiere date of Jan. 22 was announced.

"I'm just a normal guy that was looking to find my person," Graziadei, who was the runner-up on Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette," says at the beginning of the clip.

A voiceover teases that Bachelor Nation will see Graziadei embark on a "worldwide quest to find love," and we see a look at the women who will join him on that journey. We hear them call him "hubby material," "an amazing man," "the epitome of what I want in a man" and "one of a kind."

It's not an easy ride, though, as the 28-year-old tennis pro admits, "I am ready to find my wife, but I'm scared that someone that I really start to express how I feel to doesn't feel the same way."

"I want to let go. I want to be fully in it and I'm trying, it's just I'm finding myself holding back," he says at the end of the clip. "The last time, it got taken away. I don't want to feel like that again."

Watch the full teaser here:

Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor" premieres Jan. 22 on ABC.