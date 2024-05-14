Joan Vassos will search for love on the debut season of "The Golden Bachelorette" this fall.
Vassos was announced as the franchise's first Golden Bachelorette during the Disney Upfront 2024 presentation on Tuesday.
The school administrator from Rockland, Maryland, was previously featured on "The Golden Bachelor" last year before leaving the show due to a family emergency.
"Vassos is a remarkable woman whose life has been defined by her resilience, zest for adventure and strong family values. It was those family values that led to her heartbreaking decision to leave 'The Golden Bachelor,' self-eliminating after a medical concern with her daughter arose," read a release announcing Vassos as the first Golden Bachelorette.
Vassos, 61, has four children and two grandchildren, according to the release. Vassos' search for love follows the death of her husband after 32 years of marriage. She'll look for important quality time in her search for love.
"Now, as she steps into the golden spotlight and begins her journey to seek love once more, Vassos envisions a future filled with shared moments by the beach and cherished time with family," the announcement stated.
According to the release, Vassos' passions include listening to Elton John, spending time with her dog and cooking.
"The Golden Bachelorette," which was announced in February, will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET this fall on ABC.
Gerry Turner appeared as the lead on "The Golden Bachelor" and proposed to Theresa Nist during the season finale of the hit show. The two were married during a televised wedding in January and announced their divorce on "Good Morning America" last month.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."