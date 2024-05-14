The first teaser of the new season of "Only Murders in the Building" has arrived!
The main cast of the hit Hulu true crime series, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, shared the first look at the show's season 4 at the Disney Upfront on Tuesday.
Also available on YouTube, the sneak peek began with the trio, Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) looking for the next story for their podcast.
It also features a scene when Mabel reads an email from Hollywood studios expressing their interest in making a movie out of their podcast.
The teaser later shows the amateur investigators jetting off to Los Angeles and embark on a Hollywood adventure together.
A synopsis from the press release details that in the new season, Charles, Oliver and Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles' stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki.
"Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio's investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the 'Only Murders' podcast," the release read. "As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building's courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia's West Tower residents."
In addition to Gomez, Martin, Short and Michael Cyril Creighton, the new season also features guest stars including Meryl Streep, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, Richard Kind, Jane Lynch and more.
Produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, season 4 of "Only Murders in the Building" will premiere on August 27, with new episodes every Tuesday on Hulu.
Disney is the majority owner of Hulu.