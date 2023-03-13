Meryl Streep is officially in the building.

The Oscar-winning actress appeared in a first-look teaser for "Only Murders in the Building" season 3 that debuted Sunday. We don't find out much about Streep's character, but she is seen seated at what appears to be a table read for the show fans saw in the season 2 finale during the one-year time jump, apparently titled "Bye Bye Buffalo."

During that epilogue scene, we were also introduced to another new character that appears in the season 3 first-look teaser: Ben (Paul Rudd).

The one-year time jump took viewers to the opening of Oliver's (Martin Short) big Broadway play, which starred Charles (Steve Martin) and Ben. While Mabel (Selena Gomez) sat in the audience and celebrated that she hadn't been in the vicinity of a murder in a whole year, Ben drops dead on the stage, breaking that record.

Before his untimely death, Ben is warned by Charles to "stay away from her." Charles also tells him, "I know what you did."

We don't know the "her" Charles was referring to, but Streep might be a prime suspect.