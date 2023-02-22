Selena Gomez is opening up about the special bond she shares with her 9-year-old sister Gracie Elliott Teefey and the reality of sisterhood.

Gomez posted a series of sweet throwback photos on Instagram Wednesday, which featured the two spending time together and swimming in a pool.

In the caption, the "My Mind & Me" singer wrote that there is "nothing, absolutely nothing like a sisters love."

"Until they steal your clothes, make up and skin products but whatever she cute," she added, concluding the post with a smiling hearts emoji.

Gomez has frequently gushed about her younger sister in the past and they spend time together as much as they can. In August, Gomez posted a TikTok video of herself and Gracie attending an Olivia Rodrigo concert and singing along to Rodrigo's hit "Driver's License."