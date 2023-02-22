Selena Gomez is opening up about the special bond she shares with her 9-year-old sister Gracie Elliott Teefey and the reality of sisterhood.
Gomez posted a series of sweet throwback photos on Instagram Wednesday, which featured the two spending time together and swimming in a pool.
In the caption, the "My Mind & Me" singer wrote that there is "nothing, absolutely nothing like a sisters love."
"Until they steal your clothes, make up and skin products but whatever she cute," she added, concluding the post with a smiling hearts emoji.
- 1
- 2
- 3
Gomez has frequently gushed about her younger sister in the past and they spend time together as much as they can. In August, Gomez posted a TikTok video of herself and Gracie attending an Olivia Rodrigo concert and singing along to Rodrigo's hit "Driver's License."
Gomez has even taken Gracie to red carpet events as her plus-one, with the two attending the 2023 Golden Globes together in January.