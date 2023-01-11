Selena Gomez had the cutest date for the 2023 Golden Globes: her little sister Gracie.

The "My Mind & Me" singer and Rare Beauty founder, 30, hit the red carpet for the star-studded event, which honored the best in film and television, with Gracie, 9, both siblings looking glammed up and ready to strike a pose.

Gomez wore a purple and black ensemble from Valentino's Fall/Winter 2022 couture collection and Gracie, who stood by her big sister's side, sparkled in her own dress with a matching purse.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images Selena Gomez and Gracie Elliot Teefey attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Gomez was nominated for her role in "Only Murders in the Building" in the best performance by an actress in a television series (musical or comedy) category at the 80th Golden Globes. She was nominated alongside "The Flight Attendant" star Kaley Cuoco, "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega, "Hacks" star Jean Smart and "Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson, who ultimately took home the statuette.

Gomez and her sister have shared their close bond on social media in the past. In August, Gomez posted a TikTok video of her and Gracie attending an Olivia Rodrigo concert and singing "Drivers License" to each other in the audience.