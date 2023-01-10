The 2023 Golden Globes ceremony is here, and with it are plenty of red carpet fashion statements.

After being sidelined last year, the annual event has returned to TV, and stars were ready with their brightest looks to honor the best in television and movies.

This year's occasion is held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Scroll ahead to see what the stars wore and who shined in high style at this year's Golden Globes.

Laverne Cox

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic via Getty Images Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The "Orange Is the New Black" alum was hard to miss in a vintage sparkling draped blue gown from John Galliano. She completed the look with an array of dazzling Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewels.

Bailey Bass

Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Bailey Bass attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The "Avatar: The Way of Water" star shined in a gold dress and beautiful updo hairstyle.

Li Jun Li

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Li Jun Li attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The "Babylon" actress wore a dazzling strapless dress and sleek chignon.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Curtis was a sight to see in a black ensemble and embroidered cape.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The "Abbott Elementary" star marveled in a purple custom Aliétte look.

Heidi Klum

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Klum turned heads wearing a feathered minidress from Kevin Germanier's spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Jenny Slate

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images Jenny Slate arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Slate was gorgeous in a green Rodarte gown that included a floral halter top.

Rhea Seehorn

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Rhea Seehorn attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Seehorn posed for the carpet wearing a long sleeve sheer floral print look designed by Naeem Khan.

Quinta Brunson

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Quinta Brunson arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Brunson dominated the red carpet wearing a Christian Siriano mermaid-style ruched ensemble.

Kaley Cuoco

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Cuoco was lovely in a lavender gown with embellished straps. She finished the look with red nails and an updo hairstyle.

Niecy Nash

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Niecy Nash-Betts arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Nash commanded attention in a dazzling purple ensemble designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Daisy Edgar-Jones arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Edgar-Jones wore a beautiful black dress topped with a corset top and tiered bottom.

Jennifer Coolidge

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jennifer Coolidge attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"The White Lotus" star shined in a black sequin dress.

Billy Porter

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Porter was a sight to see donning a fuchsia pink tuxedo dress designed by Christian Siriano.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Taylor-Joy looked like a sunshine dream in a two-piece Christian door look.

Ana de Armas

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Ana de Armas attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The "Blonde" star stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton dress.

Angela Bassett

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Bassett shined in a sparkling halter dress from Pamella Roland.

Elizabeth Debicki

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Elizabeth Debicki attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Debicki was pretty in pink wearing a satin strapless look and gorgeous jewels.

Julia Garner

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Julia Garner attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The "Ozark" star wore a triple-tiered pink dress designed by Gucci. She paired the look with De Beers jewels.

Selena Gomez

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Gomez posed for cameras wearing a purple and black ensemble from Valentino's fall/winter 2022 couture collection.

Viola Davis

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Viola Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jean Smart