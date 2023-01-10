The 2023 Golden Globes ceremony is here, and with it are plenty of red carpet fashion statements.
After being sidelined last year, the annual event has returned to TV, and stars were ready with their brightest looks to honor the best in television and movies.
This year's occasion is held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic via Getty Images
The "Orange Is the New Black" alum was hard to miss in a vintage sparkling draped blue gown from John Galliano. She completed the look with an array of dazzling Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewels.
Bailey Bass
Bailey Bass attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
The "Avatar: The Way of Water" star shined in a gold dress and beautiful updo hairstyle.
Li Jun Li
Li Jun Li attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The "Babylon" actress wore a dazzling strapless dress and sleek chignon.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Curtis was a sight to see in a black ensemble and embroidered cape.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The "Abbott Elementary" star marveled in a purple custom Aliétte look.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Klum turned heads wearing a feathered minidress from Kevin Germanier's spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
Jenny Slate
Jenny Slate arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Slate was gorgeous in a green Rodarte gown that included a floral halter top.
Rhea Seehorn
Rhea Seehorn attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Seehorn posed for the carpet wearing a long sleeve sheer floral print look designed by Naeem Khan.
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Brunson dominated the red carpet wearing a Christian Siriano mermaid-style ruched ensemble.
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Cuoco was lovely in a lavender gown with embellished straps. She finished the look with red nails and an updo hairstyle.
Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash-Betts arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Nash commanded attention in a dazzling purple ensemble designed by Dolce & Gabbana.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Daisy Edgar-Jones arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Edgar-Jones wore a beautiful black dress topped with a corset top and tiered bottom.
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
"The White Lotus" star shined in a black sequin dress.
Billy Porter
Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Porter was a sight to see donning a fuchsia pink tuxedo dress designed by Christian Siriano.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Taylor-Joy looked like a sunshine dream in a two-piece Christian door look.
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The "Blonde" star stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton dress.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Bassett shined in a sparkling halter dress from Pamella Roland.
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Debicki was pretty in pink wearing a satin strapless look and gorgeous jewels.
Julia Garner
Julia Garner attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The "Ozark" star wore a triple-tiered pink dress designed by Gucci. She paired the look with De Beers jewels.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Gomez posed for cameras wearing a purple and black ensemble from Valentino's fall/winter 2022 couture collection.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jean Smart
Jean Smart attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images