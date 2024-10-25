Zendaya and Tom Holland lit up New York City on Thursday night with coordinated looks.
The couple was seen at the launch of Holland's premium non-alcoholic BERO beer launch party holding hands while merging their way through fans.
They both wore burgundy ensembles, delivering a fall-ready, effortless chic style that was hard to miss.
Zendaya wore a floor length, belted Louis Vuitton gown that included a deep-V plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. She paired the look with black pumps and minimal jewelry.
Holland complemented her perfectly in burgendy top, black pants and white sneakers.
Zendaya's go-to stylist Law Roach shared a video of Zendaya wearing the look while the tunes of Coco Jones' "Most Beautiful Design" featuring Future and London On Da Track played in the background.
"On a Thursday …… Zendaya wearing custom @louisvuitton by @nicolasghesquiere," Roach captioned the fun clip.
The couple initially met in 2017 while filming Marvel's "Spider-Man: Homecoming," but they have mostly kept their relationship private.
"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible, Holland previously told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 . "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.