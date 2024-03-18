It's nothing but love-love for Zendaya and Tom Holland.

The couple showed off their lip-sync skills while attending the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 17 in Indian Wells, California.

Zendaya and Holland were spotted singing along to Whitney Houston's 1987 hit song "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" and grooving in their seats while spectating during the tennis tournament.

See the moment here:

0:11 The pair was spotted singing together on the sidelines.

This isn't the first time the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-stars have dazzled us with their lip sync prowess.

Who would forget Zendaya taking on Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" against Holland's mashup of Gene Kelly's "Singin' in the Rain" and Rihanna's "Umbrella" during a 2017 episode of "Lip Sync Battle." Holland won the battle.

Zendaya is set to play a tennis star in the upcoming film "Challengers" alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. The film hits theaters on April 26.