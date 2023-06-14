Tom Holland is sharing his thoughts on where the role of Spider-Man will take him next.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the star of " The Crowded Room," 27, talked about his superhero success and how, before the writer's strike, he met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and "Spider-Man" movie producer Amy Pascal to brainstorm ideas for a fourth standalone adventure as Peter Parker, following the blockbuster success of 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
"The first few meetings were about 'Why would we do this again?'" Holland explained. "And I think we found the reason why. I'm really, really happy with where we're at."
However, the actor admitted that he is "apprehensive" about a fourth film.
"There's a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises," he said. "I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there's a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life."
Holland also reflected on the actors who played Spider-Man before him and the unique friendship he now shares with Andrew Garfield, who played Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the 2012 film "The Amazing Spider-Man" and the 2014 film "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," and Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man/Peter Parker in "Spider-Man" films between 2002-2007). All three shared the screen together in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
"Myself, Andrew, Tobey -- we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers," he said. "We have a great group chat and we catch up every now and then. It's called the Spider-Boys."
Holland revealed that the last conversation he had with them was about a charity event in London. He said he asked Garfield and Maguire to sign a poster that was going to be auctioned off.
Apart from "Spider-Man" and his many upcoming projects, including an untitled Fred Astaire biopic, Holland and his girlfriend Zendaya, whom he met on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017, make time for each other.
In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland, who is an avid golfer, said he gave Zendaya a few lessons.
"She's very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly," he said.
When it comes to their relationship, Holland said that the two are "protective" of it.
"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he said. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."