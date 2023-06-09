Tom Holland says he's never been this excited for his fans to see something he's done.
The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor was talking about "The Crowded Room," telling ABC Audio this week that the new series -- which debuted today on Apple TV+ -- "broke" him.
"It's the hardest thing I've ever done. Emotionally, physically, logistically," he explained. "It was incredibly tough."
As challenging as it was to make, Holland said it was equally rewarding.
"I am always looking for a challenge," he said. "I'm always looking for a message that I feel like should be out there. This show comes with a really strong message, and I hope that the audiences pick up on it."
The mysterious drama stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, an outcast teen with a turbulent home life who has trouble fitting in. The "Uncharted" actor promised the show will keep viewers guessing.
"I think we're really giving audiences something incredibly unique, something that really I haven't seen before. It's a mystery. It's interactive in the sense that you can figure it out for yourself," he teased.
Holland continued, "We will give you the puzzle pieces to piece together the mystery. But you can miss it. So you can either be along for the ride or you can figure it out for yourself."
"The Crowded Room" also stars Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane and more.