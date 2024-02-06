Tom Holland is headed back to the theater.

The "Spider-Man" actor, who got his start as a young actor in the stage version of "Billy Elliot: The Musical," will play William Shakespeare's tragic romantic hero in a West End revival of "Romeo & Juliet" with director Jamie Lloyd.

Incidentally, Lloyd has worked with other Marvel stars like "Loki" actor Tom Hiddleston, "Daredevil" actor Charlie Cox and "Black Panther" actor Martin Freeman.

The production will be staged at The Duke of York's Theatre in London.

According to the theater's website, it promises to be "a pulsating new vision of Shakespeare's immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters."

Holland will start his run on May 11, and the play is slated to run through Aug. 3.