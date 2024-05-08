Kelly Rizzo celebrated her boyfriend, actor Breckin Meyer, in the sweetest way for his birthday.
The actress and podcast host shared a photo with Meyer on Instagram Tuesday and praised him for all that he is to her.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! To the man who is kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful, completely hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, forever curious, compassionate, witty, warm & wonderful," Rizzo said in the caption of her post. "You deserve to be endlessly celebrated today! 🎂♥️🎉"
Rizzo married Bob Saget in October 2018. The comedian died in January 2022 at the age of 65.
In March, Rizzo opened up about overcoming grief and the "complex" feelings of dating more than two years after Saget's death.
"Unless you are a widow or a widower, you truly have absolutely no place and no right to comment on this because you do not know what it's like," she said in a TikTok video posted on March 10. "You just don't understand the incredibly complex and difficult and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during this entire process."
She explained that having support from Saget's daughters and friends helped but wasn't enough until she felt at peace with the idea of dating after Saget's death.
"For every person it's different," Rizzo said. "The whole point is there is absolutely no room for judgment. Everyone goes through it differently and it is very personal."
Rizzo added that she is "very fortunate" to have found someone who "holds space and appreciates" the fact that Saget will "always" be a part of her life.