Kelly Rizzo, the wife of late actor Bob Saget, is opening up about overcoming grief to be able to date again more than two years after "Full House" star's death.

"Unless you are a widow or a widower, you truly have absolutely no place and no right to comment on this because you do not know what it's like," she said in a TikTok video posted on March 10. "You just don't understand the incredibly complex and difficult and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during this entire process."

Rizzo reflected on the conflicting feelings she had at the idea of putting herself out there to find love again.

In a Dec. 8, 2021 file photo, Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget attend the red carpet premiere and party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber" at California Science Center in Los Angeles. Leon Bennett/Getty Images, FILE

"Just having those thoughts you feel guilty, you feel shame, you feel horrible, but yet you also feel lonely, and so you want to do it," she said. "Then you have support and love from your spouse's friends and family, and they're telling you it's OK but yet you still feel really weird about it."

Rizzo explained that having support from Saget's daughters and friends helped but wasn't enough until she felt at peace with the idea herself.

The "Comfort Food" podcast host said now that people see her out and about with her boyfriend, actor Breckin Meyer, some feel it's "so fast" because they may think Saget died "a minute ago" despite it being more than two years ago.

Breckin Meyer and Kelly Rizzo attend the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

"For every person it's different," Rizzo said, adding that you have to do "whatever feels right to you" in the process and there's no "one-size-fits-all" answer.

"The whole point is there is absolutely no room for judgment," she continued. "Everyone goes through it differently and it is very personal."

In conclusion, Rizzo said she is "very fortunate" to have found someone who "holds space and appreciates" the fact that Saget will "always" be a part of her life.

Saget and Rizzo were married in October 2018. The comedian died in January 2022 at the age of 65.