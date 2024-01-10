Bob Saget may be gone, but he's certainly not forgotten.

The late actor's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his former "Full House" co-stars took to social media to remember him on the two-year anniversary of his unexpected death at the age of 65 on Jan. 9, 2022.

"2 years. Wow. Simultaneously feels like a week and an eternity," Rizzo wrote in a heartfelt post.

"I chose this photo of Bob as not only was it the last photo he shared and one of the last texts he sent me, but it perfectly encapsulates how he would want all of us to remember him," Rizzo explained. "With his guitar, on a stage, doing what he loved to do…making people laugh…making people happy."

Rizzo said she will "forever be grateful" that she got to spend six years with Saget, calling their time together "a blessing."

"It is such a gift I was able to know his complete and all-encompassing love and heart," she continued. "I'm still blown away by the fact that Bob hasn't faded from all of your hearts in the slightest. It means so very much. Thank you for allowing me to still share Bob and thank you all for continuing to keep his memory alive."

Rizzo ended her post with a reminder: "Once again, please do as Bob would do and hug your loved ones, hold them tight, and tell them over and over again that you love them."

Saget's "Full House" family also shared their own tributes.

Pictured, from left: Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie), Bob Saget (Danny), Candace Cameron (D.J.), John Stamos (Jesse), Mary Kate/Ashley Olsen (Michelle), Dave Coulier (Joey). ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"I miss you always ❤️ I could use one of your hugs right now," Candace Cameron Bure wrote alongside a photo of her and Saget together on a red carpet.

Dave Coulier posted a photo of Saget embracing him, writing, "Bob was always hugging me. I sure miss those hugs. I sure miss Bob. I loved him so much ❤️."

"2 years. Still doesn't feel real. Thinking of Bob (and his daughters and Kelly and the rest of my FH fam) today. Although, to say I don't think of him on most other days would be a lie," Jodie Sweetin shared, calling Saget "the best TV dad there ever was."

John Stamos shared a tribute about grieving his friend, who meant so much to him, writing, "I guess what I'm trying to say is, I miss him. A lot. Every day. But I'm also grateful for the time we had, for the laughs, for the friendship. He was one of a kind, and I was lucky to call him my friend."