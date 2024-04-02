"Full House" star Dave Coulier is remembering his late co-star, Bob Saget.

In the latest episode of his podcast, "Full House Rewind," Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, is a guest. Saget died in January 2022 from head trauma. He was 65.

Coulier talks about memories he had with Saget on the popular television show on the podcast, including an episode in which Saget's character, Danny Tanner, goes on a date for the first time since his wife's passing and has to talk to his three young daughters about moving forward with his life.

"Seeing Bob in this episode, talk with his three daughters about death and starting his life over was, to say the least, very emotional for me," Coulier said. "In fact, I cried. It just brought back so many memories of the Bob Saget I knew and his three real-life daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jenny."

Bob Saget and Dave Coulier are shown in a scene from "Full House." ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

One of the moving moments in Coulier's podcast was when he shared an emotional voicemail that he received from Saget when Coulier's brother, Dan Coulier, died in 2021.

'It was an audio hug'

The "Full House" episode that Coulier and Rizzo discuss in "Full House Rewind" this week -- episode 17 -- was a moment for reflection for Coulier and reminded him about cherishing the moments shared with loved ones.

After reminding his listeners to not "miss an opportunity to tell people you care about that you love them," he ended his show like he always does with a virtual "Full House" hug and recalled how Saget was the "biggest hugger I ever knew."

"He hugged everyone," Coulier said. "And when you were going through a tough time, Bob was there for you."

In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Hhonoree/actor Bob Saget and actor Dave Coulier attends the 30th Annual Scleroderma Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Leon Bennett/WireImages via Getty Images, FILE

The actor, who played Joey Gladstone on "Full House," then recalled how Saget showed up for him after the death of his brother.

"When my brother, Danny, took his own life in 2021, Bob was the first person who called me and left a voicemail," he said. "It was an audio hug. I loved Bob and he loved me too and I like to close this episode by playing that voicemail message that Bob left for me. And maybe someday, you can pass along the same kind of compassion to someone you love."

In the voicemail message, Saget says: "I know it's not the time to call but I'm right here. Twenty-four-seven, right now right here. I love you, Dave. I'm so sorry, Dave. I'm so sorry. So I'm here, 24/7 just call me anytime. Doesn't have to be now, it could be a week. Whenever. I can just talk to you and listen. I love you so much."

'It's this added blessing'

For Rizzo, the "Comfort Food" podcast host and "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" star, also saw the parallels between Saget's life and his character in the show. She reflected on the memories she shared with Saget and how his three daughters: Aubrey Saget, Lara Melanie Saget, and Jennifer Belle Saget, have helped her heal since his passing.

"Having them as a part of him makes things tolerable, it makes things a lot easier," Rizzo said. "And it's this added blessing that we were close before but now we're so close."

Rizzo added that since Saget's death, she and Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, have all been supportive of each other. They've also been supportive of Rizzo when it comes to dating.

(L-R) Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget attend the red carpet premiere and party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber" at California Science Center on Dec. 08, 2021 in Los Angeles. Leon Bennett/Getty Images, FILE

"Everything I've done since Bob passed has been – whether it's something so simple, something about even like when I had to move, choosing my house, going on 'Special Forces,' I mean, anything I've done, I've wanted to make sure his girls were OK with it and get their blessing for everything."

"They've just been so supportive of me, so supportive of just me living life and wanting to see me happy," she said.

'I'm just so grateful'

Since Saget's death, Coulier, along with the rest of the "Full House" family has remained close with Rizzo.

"I'm just so grateful from day one you guys accepted me with open arms into your family and I know that even though Bob isn't here, it's been so wonderful to have you guys as support," Rizzo told Coulier. "I know that will never end and I'm just so honored and grateful to be part of the 'Full House' family."