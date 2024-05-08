Jelly Roll looked back on his progress and celebrated his accomplishment after finishing a 5K run this week.
The event was held in Pasadena, California, on May 7. After the event, Jelly Roll told Entertainment Tonight he felt challenged and in good spirits.
"I feel great. I'm a little tired. It was a little bit harder than I thought it was [going to be], but it's awesome, man," said the country music sensation.
"I couldn't walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January," he added. "So the fact that we got 3-point-whatever it was, got it down, I felt really, really good about it." He noted he got "really emotional at the finish line."
Jelly Roll told ET that while training for the race he lost "50 to 70-something pounds" and plans to attempt a half-marathon next year.
"I think the coolest thing is how many people stopped to tell us that they were motivated by us, other big guys," he said. "It was just really cool to see that."
