Women in Film Honors 2024: Red carpet looks from Kerry Washington, Quinta Brunson, Jane Fonda and more
The 2024 Women in Film Honors gala celebrated Hollywood's most inspiring women, and many of them were wearing some of their best looks for the occasion.
The annual event took place Thursday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and recognized the achievements and contributions of women across the film industry, from actors and directors to producers and writers, highlighting their influence and impact on storytelling.
This year's honorees included some of the industry's biggest names including Kerry Washington, Kate Winslet, Joey King and several other notables.
Editor’s Picks
Washington stunned in a strapless, belted cocoon dress with a high slit from Max Mara's Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Winslet, meanwhile, wore a pin-striped ivory Erdem suit with blue florals throughout, as well as a patch on her sleeve that read, "I'd rather take a picture than be in one," a quote by famed photojournalist Lee Miller, whom Winslet played in a recent biopic.
Just ahead, check out some of the most stunning looks from the evening.