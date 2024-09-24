Jane Fonda, Andie MacDowell, Viola Davis, Kendall Jenner and more shine at L'Oréal Paris fashion show
Paris Fashion Week is off to a beauty-filled bang with the seventh edition of its Le Défilé "Walk Your Worth" runway extravaganza.
The star-studded show was held at Opéra de Paris on Monday, and notables such as Jane Fonda, Andie MacDowell, Viola Davis, and Kendall Jenner were spotted front and center.
While celebrating women's empowerment, inclusion, diversity, and sisterhood, the show was also inspired by the codes of classical opera—divided into six acts that each represented a different power of beauty.
With over 3000 guests, 32 ambassadors, and 60 makeup and hair artists, the legendary makeup brand's "Walk You Worth" message was designed to inspire all women to "unapologetically show up in the world and walk towards their destiny in confidence," according to a press release. "This statement was playing on the brand's world-renowned tagline 'Because You're Worth It.'"
The statement continued, "These four powerful words reflect the brand's mission to value self-confidence and give every woman the power to express their worth; to take the place they deserve in society and make change happen."
