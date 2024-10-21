Academy Museum Gala 2024 red carpet: See looks from Pamela Anderson, Cynthia Erivo, Kim Kardashian and more
The 2024 Academy Museum Gala brought together some of the biggest names in Hollywood for a night of glitz, glamour and celebration.
Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday, the star-studded event honored the art of filmmaking while raising funds for the museum's future exhibitions and educational programs.
A-list attendees including Cynthia Erivo, Pamela Anderson and Kim Kardashian dazzled on the red carpet, each embracing their own unique sense of style.
This year's gala served as both a celebration of cinema's rich history and an opportunity for Hollywood's elite to showcase some of their most stunning fashion looks.
From Anderson's continued no-makeup streak to Erivo's sparkling, custom Louis Vuitton dress, the red carpet was alive with striking looks that embodied the glamour and creativity of the film industry itself.
Below, take a closer look at some of the most unforgettable red carpet moments from the evening.