Back for a third collaboration, Beats and Kim Kardashian have now released the all new Beats X Kim special edition Beats Pill, a light but powerful portable Bluetooth speaker that lets you listen to and carry music with you from room to room.
"I’m excited to be back with my Beats family and to bring two new colors to an iconic product," Kardashian said in a press release. "Music is a big part of my everyday life, from morning gym sessions to creative brainstorms, and the Beats Pill makes it that much more beautiful."
Available in two limited-edition colors -- light gray and dark gray -- the Beats Pill comes with a custom gray USB-C charging cable and a removable color-matched lanyard to give fans of Kardashian's signature neutral color palette the aesthetic they want. The sleek, pill-shaped design makes it easy to carry, as does the soft-grip silicone backing.
This speaker touts an upgraded, fuller bass sound with "a lot more oomph," as Apple states, and the material and structure promise less distortion for clearer, more crisp sound. You'll also get up to 24 hours of battery life, USB-C charging and iOS and Android compatibility, plus you can sync two of these speakers for even further amplification.
Since the Beats Pill is portable, it's also rated for IP67 dust and water resistance, meaning it stands up to "sand intrusion, water, and other sources of ingress when used indoors and outdoors." This makes it great for using by the pool or on the beach, and it can survive being submerged in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.
The Beats Pill Kim Special Edition retails for $149.99 via Apple. Keep scrolling to order your own.
