Kitchenaid mixers have been a serious kitchen staple since they first launched way back in 1919 -- and yes, that's before even half of American homes had electricity.
And while many antique and vintage models are still in circulation, the brand has maintained its commitment to high-quality, beautiful pieces including their new instant classic design: the Artisan Design Series Evergreen 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer.
Why is this Kitchenaid mixer so popular?
The wooden bowl and rich green color are the true stars here, and thousands of Kitchenaid fans on social media were instantly taken with the nature- and Scandi-inspired design -- retailer Williams Sonoma racked up more than 150,000 likes on their announcement post while Crate & Barrel's TikTok showing off the design racked up more than 2.3 million views.
In addition to the richness of the stand color and walnut wood bowl, a brass-plated hub cover (the cover where you can attach various implements) features a simple leaf design that further elevates the "natural" feel the mixer brings to any kitchen. It's timelessly chic and quietly melds with a variety of aesthetics to give the feeling of luxury without being brash.
What are the specs for this mixer?
In terms of capacity and capability, the Evergreen mixer has 10 speed controls, a 5-quart walnut wood bowl with food-safe finish, 59 touch points for thorough mixing and several attachments included such as a wire whip, flat beater, dough hook and easy-install pouring shield. For an easy reference, you can mix up enough batter to make nine dozen cookies at a time in this beauty!
Caring for the Kitchenaid Evergreen's wooden bowl
While some concerns have been raised over the longevity of the wooden bowl, proper care -- such as oiling with a food-grade oil after each use -- will keep it in great shape indefinitely.
It is also hand-wash only, but all of the other removable parts are dishwasher-safe. There's also a manufacturer's warranty available to check out online for more information.
After initially selling out in its first week of release, the Evergreen mixer is back in stock at various vendors and ready to purchase for yourself or your favorite home baker.
